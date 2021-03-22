Bold culinary-forward recipes made from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients and time honored cooking techniques create the ultimate power couple - Southern comfort meets unpretentious sophistication.

Chow Daddy’s is like an easygoing visit with a longtime friend who insists on cooking you beyond sensational, amped-up Southern food with bold flavors that inspire an audible “wow” with every bite.

With locations on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton, Chow Daddy’s offers a wide variety of unique menu items focusing on buns, bowls, and tacos and great libations. Enjoy a Poke bowl, a kale and quinoa salad or you can dive into the loaded pork nachos, a house ground ribeye burger, or their famous smoked fried chicken. Great spot for lunch and dinner with a doting wait staff and live entertainment offered seasonally.

The experience at Chow Daddy’s had an online reviewer pining to return.

“My wife and I had a blast at Chow Daddy’s,” the reviewer said. “My fish taco was fresh and had a desirable spicy kick to it. My wife’s tuna tostada was full of flavor and (I) would recommend. We will be going back.”

Serving lunch Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Happy hour 5-6 p.m. Take out available.

Call to plan your next private event.

Hilton Head Island location is at 14b Executive Park Rd. (off of Pope Ave). 843-842-2469. or in Sea Pines at 71 Lighthouse Road. 843-671-CHOW. Chowdaddys.com. Check out their additional location in Bluffton in Belfair Towne Village.