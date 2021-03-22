TRUFFLES CAFÉ

Truffles has been one of Hilton Head’s most popular family-owned restaurants for over 33 years. Located in Sea Pines Center on the south end of the island, here you will find a diverse menu featuring incredible soups, salads and sandwiches. Truffles is especially known for their signature pot pie, steaks and seafood. Their extensive wine list and full bar offers complements to every dish. Don’t skip the bread! The butter that comes with the bread will keep you coming back again and again.

Truffles offers the feel of an upscale dining experience within a resort community – this is why so many locals and visitors enjoy Truffles. Truffles is often one of the first places locals bring visitors to dine.

In addition to their menu, Truffles prides itself on exceptional service. The staff knows many customers by name and place a priority on making sure every diner enjoys their experience.

One customer said “My husband & I have eaten at Truffles a couple of times. We really enjoy the food and the atmosphere. I feel that the people who work at Truffles make everyone feel that they are the most important person there. They make sure that your needs are always met and delivered with a smile.”

Dinner is served seven days a week from 5:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Full cocktail bar. Happy hour is everyday at the bar $3 well drinks and $2 off other alcoholic beverages daily from 5-6pm.

The Hilton Head location is located within Sea Pines Resort in the Sea Pines Center, 843-671-6136. www.trufflescafe.com. Call for reservations or to plan your next private event.

When off the island, be sure to visit Truffles’ other location in Bluffton in Belfair Towne Village. Belfair Towne Village, 843-815-5551.