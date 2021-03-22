A contemporary black-and-white décor ensures that the focus is directed on the food and thanks to its sound-absorbing paneling, Red Fish is a refreshingly quiet restaurant.

Red Fish specializes in cuisine where an eclectic blend of seafood, steaks, fresh local fruit and vegetables are combined to make delectable American, and Lowcountry specialties.

It’s easy to enjoy a relaxed conversation.

Redfish’s new chef, Charles Pejeau, created a menu which features colorful steak and seafood, which can be prepared “naked” – grilled with olive oil, lime and garlic. Delight in Chilean sea bass with wasabi cream and soy glaze, ribs basted with a guava-orange barbecue sauce, shrimp and grits, or a vegetable strudel baked in a phyllo crust.

The restaurant has an extensive wine list that has won Wine Spectator’s “Best of Award of Excellence.” Diners may browse the on-site retail wine shop, which boasts more than 1,000 bottles to choose from. Enjoy the wine with your meals or take a bottle home.

Voted Best Wine Selection, Favorite Restaurant for Lunch, Best Burger, and Favorite Caterer by the readers of Hilton Head Monthly.

Private dining room for large parties. Live music every Wednesday. Dine indoors or outdoors. Gluten-free items offered as well as a children’s menu.

Monday to Saturday. Dinner, 5-9 p.m. 8 Archer Rd. (about half a mile from Sea Pines Circle), 843-686-3388. Redfishofhiltonhead.com.