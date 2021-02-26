RESTAURANT NEWS March 2021

The national Good Food Awards honor those who make food that is delicious, respectful of the environment and connected to communities and cultural traditions, a news release said. The Cottage Café’s winning entries were Cherry Bomb Jam and Green Tea Watermelon Rind pickle. The Juice Hive was recognized for Black Garlic kimchi, Amaranth Greens kimchi and Zephyr Zucchini pickles.

For the fourth consecutive year, Bluffton chef and restaurant owner Leslie Rohland has been recognized with multiple Good Food Awards for new recipes at her two restaurants. The Cottage Café and The Juice Hive were recognized by The Good Food Foundation with five Good Food Awards.

HOUSE OF POPCORN MAKES DEBUT

The Hilton Head Island House Of Jerky has expanded to include the Hilton Head Island House Of Popcorn. The new store will feature more than 75 flavors of gourmet popcorn.

Gourmet jerky, gourmet popcorn and other local craft food items will be available in Coligny Plaza on the corner between the Piggly Wiggly and Stu’s Subs in the old Sweet Carolina Cupcake location.

BURNT CHURCH DISTILLERY OPENING IN MARCH

Bluffton’s newest distillery is set to open this spring. Burnt Church Distillery plans to make its debut March 5. A ribbon cutting for the 25,000 square-foot whiskey distillery is set for 10:30 a.m. It will be a ticketed event. Burnt Church Distillery is an estimated $13 million project. Adjacent to the distillery is an outdoor patio where customers can enjoy fast-service pizza, salads, beer and wine at the new Pizza Co. location. The distillery plans to host public events, including artisan markets and live music. To learn more, visit burntchurchdistillery.com.

HILTON HEAD RESTAURANT REOPENS

A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant reopened on Feb. 1. The Hilton Head-based eatery has updated outdoor seating, with heaters. The restaurant had closed Jan. 4 for renovations.

NOOD OPENS IN COLIGNY PLAZA

Nood, an Asian fusion café offering finger foods, healthy salads and build-your-own ramen noodle bowls, opened in February in Coligny Plaza.

SHELTER COVE HARBOUR & MARINA CAPTURES AWARD

Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina was awarded the “Best Large Marina” award in Marinalife Magazine’s 2020 Best Marina Contest. Shelter Cove H&M features waterfront dining with restaurants and pubs.