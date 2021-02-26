TOP CHEFS: Teresa Brandow

Teresa Brandow spent 13 years in the kitchen at upscale country clubs across the Lowcountry, developing skills and mastering techniques while at the same time nurturing a dream. With every pastry she made and delectable dish she prepared, that dream lingered that one day she would have a kitchen where she could create the ultimate and delicious healthy cuisine.

Two and a half years ago when she opened Avocado Bleu that dream came true. With a focus on gluten free fare and delicious grab and to-go items tailored to specific diets, the restaurant has evolved. Still the area’s premiere grab-and-go fresh food market, with catering, meal prep and special orders, it has expanded on its culinary footprint.

“We’ve added more home-cooked, old-fashioned items to the menu like mash potatoes and gravy,” she said. “And it’s all made from scratch.”

If you want to eat healthy, or sample the mouth-watering results of a chef’s dream come true, you’ll find it here. And don’t forget to pick up some of Brandow’s Stella Snack dog treats for your pooch!

21 Bluffton Road - Suite 102, Bluffton, SC 29910

843-837-2538 | avocado-bleu.com