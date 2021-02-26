TOP CHEFS: Heath Prosser

Some chefs elevate a meal with their experience. Some elevate a menu with their refined palate. Heath Prosser elevates the entire kitchen and has at every stop in his globe-spanning career.

Starting as a dishwasher in Auckland’s Regency Hotel at 15, cooking has taken him around the world. From the S/S Norway cruise ship where he met his wife Linda, to Australia, where he earned his culinary degree, and back to New Zealand as Executive Chef to open a new hotel. After 10 years down under, he arrived on Hilton Head Island in 2000 where his unique culinary insights and exquisite tastes helped restaurants like Old Fort Pub reach new heights.

And now, he’s taken ownership of Alfred’s, already one of the most celebrated restaurants on Hilton Head. And what does he say about all of this: “Every day we’re just living the dream!”

807 William Hilton Parkway , Hilton Head Island SC 29928

843-341-3117 | alfredshhi.com