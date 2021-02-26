TOP CHEFS: Carey Basciano

Long before “gastropub” had entered anyone’s lexicon, there was Street Meet. When he opened his north-end eatery 16 years ago, Carey Basciano wasn’t chasing a trend. He was simply trying to recapture a piece of lost Americana.

“In the early 1920s, people ate in neighborhood taverns in their neighborhoods, and what we know of as ‘fast food’ came from those different regional restaurants,” he said. “Over the years it had been turned into a turn-and-burn kind of product; all premade and frozen. We wanted to bring back that freshness.”

As American food evolved, so too did Street Meet, adding healthy alternatives that let you enjoy any protein on the menu as a power bowl, skinny bowl, lettuce wrap or salad. They’ve also evolved to meet the times with order-ahead curbside service through the Toast app.

