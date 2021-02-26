TOP CHEFS: Scott Pearch

“Wednesdays and Saturdays I would cook with my grandmother, and grandma always had a table full of food,” he said. “And my dad was one of those home chefs who has every type of cooking appliance you can imagine.”

Growing up in rural Georgia, Scott Pearch came to view cooking not just as a way to create a delicious dish, but as a vehicle for bringing families together.

At 15 years old, he went pro with his love of dining, working his way up from busboy into the kitchen. He served as a line cook at a German restaurant and moved up to running kitchens in several large corporate venues, but he longed for something different. One visit to Bluffton was all it took for him to fall in love. One meeting with the folks at Bluffton Family Seafood House in 2014 was all it took for him to find fresh culinary inspiration.

“I actually turned down two other jobs because I had heard so many good things about the Toomer family,” he said. “I’ve worked for a lot of different restaurants and this is a totally different entity. You really become part of the family.”

And it helps that this particular family has a direct familial connection to some of the freshest seafood in the world.

“Every day we see what comes in and change it up,” he said.

That makes every visit new, and keeps Pearch chasing that newest delicious dish.

27 Dr Mellichamp Dr | Bluffton, SC 29910

843-757-0380 | blufftonoyster.com