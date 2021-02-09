The family-owned bakery recently celebrated its 20th anniversary because Marek Belka and his son Tomazs work hard to the delight of their customers. They recently expanded The French Bakery’s offerings — including the creation of more vegetarian items.

At The French Bakery on Hilton Head Island, freshly baked, house-made, mouth-watering pastries, breads and desserts fill glass cases. Cinnamon rolls, chocolate-dipped madeleines and scones disappear in a flash.

The view from the 120-seat bakery in Shelter Cove Towne Center looks out onto scenic Broad Creek and Shelter Cove Community Park. Breakfast and lunch is served all day every day, and many stop in for just coffee and a bite. The French Bakery also offers pies prepared “with a European flair,” Marek said.

The dining room accommodates a bustling daily crowd and hosts private parties. Marek also recently purchased a mobile crepe cart to provide the signature French pastries at festivals, corporate parties and weddings.

Every December, The French Bakery is inundated with specials orders for traditional Christmas cakes — the French buche de Noel; the German stollen; the Polish babka, a sweet yeast cake laced with rum syrup and topped with a light dusting of powdered sugar.

Whether you dine-in to experience the warm, cozy café; grab a cappuccino or expresso and croissant at the pastry bar for takeaway, or sit outside to enjoy the view, you’ll be immersed in a charming ambiance that is unique. Open Monday -Saturday 7 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

28 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 120, Hilton Head Island. 843-342-542 or www.frenchbakeryhiltonhead.com.