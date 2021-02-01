Catch 22 opened in 2001 and is locally owned and operated by Gary and Penny Duren. They have created a comfortable culture for their customers and staff. A TripAdvisor reviewer said Catch 22 is a longtime favorite “because of the service and efficiency of the staff, including the owner who is always on hand.”

All of their beef is aged 28 days, Brasstown beef, hand selected and cut in house. They also fillet in house, their fresh “off the boat” local Catch of the Day. Catch 22 exceeds expectations for its excellent service, delicious food, innovative menu, eclectic ambiance and superb dining experience. The menu includes dishes like their 3 Onion Encrusted Pork Chop, Fried Seafood Plate, Char Braised Short Rib, Pan Seared Scallops & Ravioli and Crispy Roasted Half Duck.

Another TripAdvisor reviewer said the restaurant has been a favorite for years. “Once you’ve discovered it, though, you will feel like you have found one of Hilton Head’s special treasures,” the review said.

Catch 22 can cater in your home, office or a location of your choice. They also enjoy hosting special parties of up to 50 in their back dining room. Enjoy your special occasion and let them do the work.

Dinner is served Monday – Saturday from 5:00 p.m.– until. Reservations are suggested and available through Resy or by calling 843-785-6261. Early dining menu has a choice of eight entrees with a salad choice and soft drink from 5-6 p.m. Happy hour at the bar is from 5-6:30 p.m.

Take out, children’s menu and catering available. Menu items and pricing change seasonally. Artwork available for sale by Local artist, L. Robert Stanfield. Gift certificates available.

37 New Orleans Rd., Orleans Plaza near Sea Pines Circle, Hilton Head Island, 843-785-6261. Please visit them online at www.Catch22hhi.com for promotions.