Street Meet THE AMERICAN TAVERN

Featuring “Sidewalk Sandwiches from America’s Favorite Street Corners™” Street Meet specializes in homemade versions of regional American bar food. They were voted: People’s Choice Awards Best Bar 2015, Island’s Best Hot Dog.

If you’re looking for a home-away-from-home style experience, stop in to Street Meet for lunch, dinner, or late night.

It’s the place to go for the best wings, fish & chips, homemade soups, salads, and seafood. They also offer a vegetarian menu, power bowls, a $8 lunch menu, and happy hour & early bird specials.

A tasteful selection of American whiskey and Bourbon sits on their liquor shelves and American craft-brews are at the forefront of the beer they serve.

As a small business owned and operated by a sister-brother (and his wife) team, Street Meet feels there’s nothing more American than their vision. They take pride in their connection with the veterans-assistance foundation, Honor our Heroes, and consistent charitable donations to the community in which we live. Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, owner Carey Basciano welcomes football fans and ex-patriots from Ohio to the home of the Cleveland Brown Backers. The NFL team issued a charter and the certificate hangs behind the bar. And with the help of a Backer Tracker app, fans looking for a great place to watch the Browns play find old and new friends at Street Meet. They expanded into the adjacent space in spring of 2016 and commissioned a colorful graffiti mural by well-known artist Blake Shockley. Street Meet offers live music and fund raising opportunities that give back to the community.

Looking to take a bit of Street Meet home with you? Take-out is available and they also offer local and Browns Backer apparel and online ordering beginning March 2020.

Street Meet also caters. There are daily specials and a full bar. Continuous service from 11:30 a.m. Kitchen open late. Port Royal Plaza (behind McDonalds), North end, Hilton Head Island, 843-842-2570, www.streetmeethhi.com.