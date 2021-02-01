RESTAURANT NEWS February 2021

The Quarterdeck restaurant at the Sea Pines Resort will be redeveloped to include a new rooftop oyster bar offering 270-degree views of Harbour Town Yacht Basin and Calibogue Sound, according to a news release. Design and engineering are in the final stages, with demolition and construction set to start this spring.

The new vision, created by design firm Hart Howerton, will feature a two-story restaurant with a bar and dining area on the first floor and the rooftop oyster bar where guests can enjoy views of Harbour Town and the 18th hole of the legendary Harbour Town Golf Links.

A casual, walk-up market on the ground level will serve as a place to grab a quick bite to go or to stock up on provisions for the day.

The addition of a boardwalk will direct pedestrian flow to the market and pier, creating a gathering spot in the waterfront setting.

“This new restaurant will serve as the cornerstone of Harbour Town and is destined to become the most desirable dining venue on Hilton Head Island,” said Steve Birdwell, president of The Sea Pines Resort.

The Sea Pines Resort will host Savor Sea Pines, a month-long celebration of food, wine, and spirits, featuring some of the finest chefs in the culinary world, during February.

The series of socially distant events—including dinners, tastings, demonstrations, and classes—will use venues throughout The Sea Pines Resort: Fraser’s Tavern, Links – an American Grill, Coast, and Harbour Town Clubhouse, a news release said.

BREWERY OPENS ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Side Hustle Beer Co. recently made its debut. The craft brewery at Arrowhead Road on Hilton Head Island offers beer “to-go,” according to its website. It is open Thursday-Saturday.

CHAMBER RESTAURANT WEEK IN FEBRUARY

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Restaurant Week is Feb. 20-27. Modeled after restaurant weeks in New York and other cities, more than 70 of Bluffton and Hilton Head Island restaurants offer specially priced or prix-fixe menus, signature dishes, new entrées and old favorites.

For more information, visit hiltonheadisland.org/restaurantweek.

MOSS CREEK CULINARY TEAM RECOGNIZED AS TOP INNOVATORS

The December 2020 issue of Club + Resort Business features the 2020 Innovation Awards and Moss Creek Golf Club on Hilton Head Island was recognized for introducing meal kits, a “Home Cooking with Lenny” video series, and a “Sunday Sauce Menu.”

TIO’S OPENING A SECOND LOCATION

Tio’s Latin American Kitchen is opening a location in Bluffton. The Shelter Cove Towne Centre eatery plans an additional spot in Buckwalter Place. According to its Facebook page, Tio’s said, “Bluffton has always kept a piece of our hearts.”

The eatery said it offers dishes from several Latino countries, made from scratch and served fresh daily.

TASTE OF THE LOWCOUNTRY SILENT AUCTION

In tandem with Restaurant Week, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is holding a Lowcountry silent auction that will showcase cooking lessons, wine dinners, private parties, and more. For more information email chavens@hiltonheadisland.org.

TACKLE HUNGER WITH SOUPERBOWL OF CARING

Chefs at Coligny Plaza restaurants on Hilton Head are pulling out their best soup recipes to benefit Second Helpings food rescue. It’s in preparation for the third annual SouperBowl of Caring event on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1-4 p.m. at Coligny Plaza.

This year will offer a safe dine-around outdoor walking event hosted by Coligny restaurants with soup samples at each location. In addition to soup, there will be live music. Beverages will be available from Coligny restaurants.

Tickets are $25 per person with all proceeds benefitting Second Helpings.

Volunteers from Second Helpings will be available to accept donations and to talk about the need for additional volunteers to rescue food and distribute it to 55 agencies in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties.

RESTAURANTS OPEN IN DOWNTOWN SAVANNAH

Savannah is welcoming two restaurants with the re-opening of The Public Kitchen & Bar and the debut, next door, of Franklin's. On the corner of Liberty and Bull streets, The Public Kitchen & Bar was shut down after a kitchen fire last year. It was expected to open Jan. 25. Franklin's, which opened mid-January, offers all-day brunch.