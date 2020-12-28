RESTAURANT NEWS January 2021

Casablanca Mediterranean Grill officially opened shortly after Thanksgiving. Chef Hicham Elmadi has 24 years of experience in the industry. He specializes in French and Mediterranean cuisines, with an emphasis on using fresh products with a farm-to-table focus, a Facebook post said. The menu includes wraps, falafel and chicken kebab.

FARM-TO-TABLE RESTAURANT OPENING SOON

The SERG Group plans to open Nectar Farm Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant, in February or March. The location is expected to be in the former Marley’s Island Grille spot on Hilton Head Island. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, SERG founder Steve Carb said.

“Enjoy all the fruits of the Lowcountry in one special spot,” the SERG Group website said.

UNDERGROUND BURRITOS HAS NEW BLUFFTON HOME

Underground Burritos opened its new location on Nov. 27. The popular grab-and-go spot is now open at 1253 May River Rd. The original spot opened last February. It offers ready-made burritos that can be bought in boxes or individually.

SAVANNAH MAINSTAY SEEKS PUBLIC’S HELP

Crystal Beer Parlor, which has been a popular eatery in Savannah, Ga., since 1983, took to GoFundMe in December seeking the public’s help. According to a Facebook post, sales were behind about 46 percent from 2019. To stay in business, Crystal Beer Parlor hopes to raise $150,000.

“We've exhausted all emergency cash reserves and are now very concerned for our future survival,” the Facebook post said.