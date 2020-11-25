RESTAURANT NEWS December 2020

Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Beaufort opened in November. The locally owned-and-operated restaurant serves a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as Tex-Mex plates. Maria’s Mexican Kitchen was inspired by all of the Marias in the owner’s personal life.

NANOBREWERY HOSTS RE-OPENING

Bluffton-based Lot 9 Brewing Co. hosted its grand re-opening and ribbon cutting in early November. The brewery closed for a few weeks to update its brewing system. The new system will have the capability to brew more beer, a news release said.

“After opening in July, we could quickly see that Bluffton really loves beer,” said co-owner Dana Briggs.

GASTROPUB OPENS IN BLUFFTON

Craft Kitchen recently opened in Bluffton. The gastropub offers beer, wine, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and desserts. It is open five days a week, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

LONGTIME HARDEEVILLE FAVORITE CLOSES AFTER 30 YEARS

Gwen & Franny’s Fried Chicken, a local Hardeeville favorite for 30 years, recently closed its doors. Consistently ranked as one of the state’s best spots for fried chicken – including in 2017 when it was named the state’s best place for fried chicken by Best Things South Carolina – Gwen & Franny’s was run by Frances Jenkins when it opened in 1991; then her daughter Gwen Mervin and granddaughter Franny took over in 2008.