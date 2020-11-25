Rockfish SEAFOOD STEAKS

The menu offers fresh shrimp, oysters, shrimp and grits, triggerfish, salmon, lobster, seafood pasta and a wide selection for “land lovers,” including steak, southern fried chicken, ribs and burgers. You can find their full menu on their website at www.rockfishhhi.com .

Rockfish Seafood and Steaks is proud to call itself “Hilton Head’s Seafood Destination,” and locals and visitors agree.

Don’t leave without trying their award- winning crab legs served nightly or stop by on a Tuesday for their all-you-can eat crab legs (reservations recommended).

The bar menu includes an extensive craft beer list including South Carolina brews, wine and creative cocktails- how about a “CBD Cosmo” (Deep Eddy Vodka, cranberry juice triple sec and CBD) or the “Ted’s Totally awesome beach cocktail” a concoction of Bacardi Silver rum, pineapple juice, Blue Curacao and coconut cream? You can add CBD to any cocktail, beer or wine if you like!

Show up on NFL game day at Rockfish Seafood and Steaks on Hilton Island and you’ll find a special “Who Dey Menu” named after a catchphrase for the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s stocked with “Cincinnati Favorites” including Cincinnati Chili-Spaghetti heaped with chili and cheese.

They have happy hour offered Monday through Fridays from 4-6pm which includes $1 Oysters, $.60 Shrimp, $.60 wings, $4 tacos, $4 house liquor, $3.50 Bottoms up beer and much much more! Check them out on the weekends starting at 11am. They offer their “Game Day and Who Dey” specials offering lots of Cincinnati Favorites as well as Tacos, chicken wings and much much more!

Dinner starts at 4pm daily. Their NEW “Game Day” Menu is served Saturday and Sundays starting at 11am. 5 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head. 843-689-2662. www.rockfishhhi.com.