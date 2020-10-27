Located in Moss Creek Village, Olive & Fig is not just a restaurant but an experience. The décor includes beaded lights imported from Turkey, a copper bar and authentic Middle Eastern music. A belly dancer performs once a month and on special occasions.

A hidden gem located off the beaten path, Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen offers a delectable menu of Middle Eastern, Lebanese and Greek cuisine.

The husband-and-wife team of Munjid and Tammy Yousif aim to offer diners unique and flavorful dishes with excellent service and hospitality.

Chef Munjid, who has a degree from The Royal Academy of London and trained at the Ecole Hotelière in Lausanne, Switzerland, worked in Kuwait, Montreal at the Ritz-Carlton, and Charlotte with the Hilton Hotel and other restaurants.

He moved to the Lowcountry in 2013 and worked at private clubs before opening Olive & Fig. Munjid brings a passion for eye-appealing dishes along with consistency.

The core ingredients in Mediterranean cooking are known as the traditional trinity of olives, wheat, and grapes. Proteins are mainly fish and lamb, accompanied by vegetables and fruits like tomatoes, eggplants, roasted red peppers, pomegranates and figs topped with fresh basil, rosemary and marjoram serving as the herbs of choice.

Olive & Fig presents a menu that includes kebab platters, sayadiah — a Lebanese fish preparation of branzino, herbs, roasted nuts, rice with harissa sauce and roasted vegetables.

There’s hummus and baba ghanoush, and also muhammara, a fragrant spread made of red pepper and ground walnuts. Reservations recommended. Walk-ins welcome. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lunch, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner, 4-9 p.m. Moss Creek Village, 1533 Fording Island Road, No. 326, Bluffton, 843-707-1934. www.Olivefig.net.