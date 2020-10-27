Fishcamp on Broad Creek offers an extensive menu and has stunning views of Broad Creek. The venue is the same location of the embarkation dock that Charlie Simmons Sr. transported passengers and produce from Hilton Head to the Savannah City Market for nearly 30 years before the island gained a bridge in 1956.

The restaurant honors this history and the rich Native Islander culture of Hilton Head Island. The menu features southern classics like fried green tomatoes, Daufuskie Island crab cakes, and blackened Carolina catfish to more regional dishes including a seafood risotto with a Maine lobster tail, Prince Edward Island mussels and seared Maine scallops.

Whether you just got off the boat or are coming from the office, this is the place to experience great food and fun right on Broad Creek.

Take it from one satisfied customer on their Facebook page, ”Ahi nachos and fried oysters over deviled eggs! So delicious! Great job!”

In addition to the restaurant, their outdoor area has table seating and a covered bar. The entire restaurant is familyfriendly and offers backyard games including corn hole as well as live entertainment every night of the week during the season. Even in the offseason, you can listen to local musicians sing in an intimate outdoor environment.

Fishcamp is pet-friendly so you can bring your dog to hang out with you and your friends on the deck.

Lunch daily from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Dinner from 4 p.m., Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m.–3 p.m

Happy hour daily at the bar. Adjacent to Broad Creek Marina, 11 Simmons Road, 843-842-2267, www.fishcamphhi.com.