Sunrise Cafe Palmetto Bay

Known as the Islands’ “go to” breakfast spot, Palmetto Bay Sunrise Café’s menu offers traditional breakfast and lunch items with a Hilton Head twist: eggs benedict (homemade hollandaise sauce), the best smoked salmon bagel, she-crab soup, shrimp and grits with gravy, and crab cakes. There are variations of eggs Benedict, including city ham, crab cake, smoked salmon or shrimp and spinach. Quiches and stratas along with biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast and omelets. Specials offered include blueberry cream cheese and country fried steak.

When Leslie and Paul Stewart opened Palmetto Bay Sunrise cafe in 2002 they committed to making great breakfast fare starting before the sun rises, from 6 a.m.

Eat inside or on the expanded seating on veranda, with clear rolldown walls available in the event of cold or inclement weather.

Open seven days a week for breakfast (served all day long) and lunch. Always ask about the blue plate special of the day. Wake up with the locals. Most of the wait staff has been at Sunrise Café for many years and know their customers by name.

“Definitely a great place for breakfast,” a TripAdvisor review said. “I even took home my leftovers and I don’t think that I’ve ever done that for a breakfast. I was there early (6:30ish) and it was obvious that many customers come frequently and have become friends. Great good, great atmosphere.”

Both breakfast and lunch items are available continuously until closing. The cafe specializes in to-go lunches for charter boats, the beach or any other occasion.

Due to covid-19, they are temporarily open Wednesday to Sunday 6am – 2pm Palmetto Bay Marina, South end, Hilton Head Island, 843-686-3232, www.palmettobaysunrisecafe.com.