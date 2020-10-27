RESTAURANT NEWS November 2020

Using its evidence-based framework, the 7:47 Gratitude Experience has sparked more than 500,000 relationships. The event aims forr participants to get to know their neighbors on a deeper level.

Hilton Head’s Chris Schembra, founder of 7:47 and a bestselling author of “Gratitude and Pasta: The Secret Sauce for Human Connection,” will host a virtual dinner 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 11.

NEW CAFÉ OPENS IN BLUFFTON

River Road Café has opened in Bluffton. The breakfast-lunch place, in the old Walnuts location, features chicken and waffles and a breakfast porker with sausage, ham and eggs. Lunch includes po’ boys, red beans and rice and salads.

RESTAURANT RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

Restrictions were lifted in early October by Gov. Henry McMaster that had allowed South Carolina’s restaurants to only fill half their tables because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McMaster issued an order Oct. 2 to allow full capacity at restaurants. The governor said other restrictions such as requiring masks when not eating and ending alcohol sales at 11 p.m. would remain, according to the Associated Press.

“South Carolina is open for business. We never closed," McMaster said.

DESSERT SHOP MAKES DEBUT

Sunset Slush of Hilton Head has opened its location in Bluffton. The place for classic Italian ices is at 104 Buckwalter Parkway, next to the Cinemark Theater. Owned by Mike and Marleigh Hammer, with Mike Owens as the general manager, the dessert shop has more than 40 years of experience in food service and 40 in retail, with about 20 years in management. Sunset Slush, whchi offers 33 flavors and 25 swirls.