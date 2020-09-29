From schnitzel to sauerkraut: Celebrate Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is best known as a time of beer and brats, but there are plenty of tasty dishes to enjoy. Annually a two-week event, Oktoberfest is a celebration of Bavarian culture. Food and beverages are heartily enjoyed. From sauerkraut to schnitzel and strudel and suds, here are a few ideas to keep the festivities fun.

Getting started

SAUERKRAUT FRITTERS

A perfect snack to get going. Try this fried treat that combines sauerkraut, bratwurst, with cream cheese, parsley and seasonings for a golden brown bite-sized appetizer. A craftbeering.com recipe includes fried or baked options. Mold into golf-ball sized balls and enjoy.

PRETZELS

Pretzels and Oktoberfest go hand in hand. Try the foodandwine.com recipe for eight large, soft German-style pretzels. Or maybe you are interested in trying some sweet pretzels. Bonappetit.com offers a recipe with pearl sugar and master sweet dough.

MEAT AND CHEESE BOARD

German cheeses and cold meats make for an appetizer staple. From Butterkase to Limburger, craftbeering.com recommends cheeses that complement fine meats and breads. Fill out the plate with Schwarzwald Ham (lightly smoked) and Leberwurst, which is great to add to crackers.

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

After bite-sized appetizers, it’s time for hearty entrées A chicken schnitzel recipe from bonappetit.com makes for a savory meal. Enjoy skinless, boneless chicken breasts with Dijon mustard and Japanese-style breadcrumbs (panko).

ROASTED HAM

A roasted ham hock or shank is crispy on the outside with tender meat, according to foodandwine.com. Easy to make at home, plan ahead to make this dish that includes apple cider, chiles, and pork shanks.

BRATWURST SPECIAL

Get your fill with a stomach-stuffer that often includes bratwurst and potatoes and carrots. Tasteofhome.com recommends three pounds of bratwurst links and red potatoes, and some onion soup. Or try a food.com recipe that includes a little less meat and serving the bratwurst over rice.

Wúnderbar desserts

BAVARIAN CREAM

A classic after-dinner dessert. This custard has French origins, according to craftbeering.com, and has become popular in Germany. Egg yokes, vanilla and whipped cream combined with fruit (berries and peaches) make for a cool treat. Serve it chilled.

APPLE STRUDEL

Save room for dessert. A classic Apple strudel recipe from tasteofhome.com is the perfect way to cap a tasty meal. With raisins, apples and cinnamon, this is a sweet-tooth fans delight. Serve it warm right out of the oven.

BEE STING CAKE

Maybe you want something a little more filling. Allrecipes.com suggests a treat with a “sugary-almond crunchy crust and a vanilla pudding filling.”