FOOD. FAMILY. FRIENDS.

Jane Bistro & Bar is all about family and friends sharing time together and meals created from recipes passed from one to another. The family-owned business is named to honor the many generations of great cooks in the family and their shared passion for good food, family and friends.

In 2016, the owners of Wren Bistro in Beaufort opened Jane Bistro & Bar in Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island and since then it has been the place where people come together to enjoy classic bistro fare with a modern twist. The restaurant is designed for relaxed, comfortable gatherings.