FOOD. FAMILY. FRIENDS.
Jane Bistro & Bar is all about family and friends sharing time together and meals created from recipes passed from one to another. The family-owned business is named to honor the many generations of great cooks in the family and their shared passion for good food, family and friends.
In 2016, the owners of Wren Bistro in Beaufort opened Jane Bistro & Bar in Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island and since then it has been the place where people come together to enjoy classic bistro fare with a modern twist. The restaurant is designed for relaxed, comfortable gatherings.
Customers can enjoy dining inside or outside on the restaurant’s beautiful covered patio.
Enjoy a savory rosemary pork chop with apple bourbon sauce or the baconwrapped Mama’s Freakin’ Meatloaf.
Jane Bistro’s wildly popular coconut cake is a must-try along with its famous toasted pecan cranberry chicken salad.
Enjoy food and drinks seated at Jane’s elegant black concrete countertops that are below light fixtures that resemble port windows on ships.
Happy hour is a great time to try Jane’s small-plate menu and craft cocktails at discounted prices. Jane offers an extensive children’s menu as well as a children’s craft area on the outdoor covered patio.
Jane also offers Go Jane Go catering for everyday and special events. Lunch 11-3 p.m. Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. Dinner 5-close. Sunday brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Shelter Cove Towne Centre, 28 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 109 (to the left of Belk’s Men’s store), Hilton Head Island, 843- 686-5696. www.Janehhi.com.