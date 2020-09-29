Executive Chef Sean Carroll introduces an updated menu which pays tribute to many classic Lowcountry and Alexander’s favorites such as Baked Flounder Imperial, Shrimp and Grits and Wiener Schnitzel.

Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, locally owned and operated since 1977, is an upscale seafood restaurant featuring locally caught seafood and many locally sourced ingredients.

Because of the intimate, elegant atmosphere, along with the stunning views of Palmetto Dunes’ 11-mile lagoon, Alexander’s is the perfect choice for any occasion whether simple or formal.

The most delicious food on the island is at Alexander’s, according to an online reviewer.

“Some of the best food we’ve had on Hilton Head Island,” the review said. “Service was friendly and impeccable. We will definitely go back next time we are on Hilton Head.”

Locals and visitors alike also continuously enjoy Alexander’s extensive wine list and great cocktails— the Honeyed Sazerac is a must-try. Alexander’s offers wine dinners featuring wonderful wine, spectacular food and lively conversation.

Entertaining for a private party? Alexander’s is the perfect lagoon-side setting for your private celebration, corporate luncheon or large group. When the restaurant is closed for regular business, Alexander’s offers private parties with seating for a maximum of 120 guests not including the private dining room or bar area.

There is also a porch dining area with a lagoon view offering seating of up to 40 guests.

Alexander’s serves dinner seven nights a week, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Young adult and children’s menus are available. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome.

76 Queens Folly Rd. (Palmetto Dunes), Hilton Head Island. 855-300-5968, www.AlexandersRestaurant.com.