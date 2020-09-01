Boat and a bite: Where to dock and dine

There’s nothing more relaxing than a day on the water with friends and family. But after a fun time on your boat, it’s time to unwind and grab a bite to eat. We’ve compiled a guide to many dock-and-dine locations in the Lowcountry. Tie up and enjoy a meal.

HILTON HEAD HARBOUR MARINA:

SUNSET GRILLE

43 Jenkins Island Rd | www.SunsetGrilleHHI.com

Garden & Gun Magazine's Best Bloody Mary in the South.

Fine dining restaurant established in 1996 by Linda and Hugh Lockman and consistently recognized as one of Hilton Head Island’s best kept secrets. Offers one of the best sunset and water views on HHI, located at the Hilton Head Harbor Marina on the Intracoastal Waterway and overlooking Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge.

BOATHOUSE DOCK:

HUDSON'S SEAFOOD HOUSE ON THE DOCKS

1 Hudson Road | www.hudsonsonthedocks.com

Extraordinary waterfront views for a truly special Lowcountry dining experience. Hudson’s uses one of only two remaining local fishing fleets on HHI to bring in fresh-caught seafood straight to their docks and to your table. Lunch, dinner, brunch, kids. They seat on a first come, first served basis. No reservations or call ahead accepted.

SKULL CREEK BOATHOUSE

397 Squire Pope Rd | www.skullcreekboathouse.com

HHI’s most awarded landmark waterfront restaurant.

Dine indoors or outdoors on their expansive dock.

SKULL CREEK DOCKSIDE

2 Hudson Rd | www.skulllcreekboathouse.com

Waterfront dining on Skull Creek. Enjoy the breathtaking views of Hilton Head Island and Skull Creek in a family-friendly environment. Menu items include premium seafood, prime steaks and daily specials, as well as extensive wine selections. This restaurant, which resembles an old-style river house, is full of authentic architecture, reclaimed wood and nautical accents that leave you feeling like you’ve stepped into a Melville novel.

BROAD CREEK MARINA:

FISHCAMP

11 Simmons Road | www.fishcamphhi.com

Convivial venue featuring southern-style seafood in a cabin-like space with a patio and a fire pit. Dine-in, takeout, delivery. Enjoy lunch, brunch, or dinner with us and you’ll be treated to a taste of Lowcountry living in this historic waterfront setting. Backyard games for the kids and a pet-friendly patio overlooking incredible sunset views.

UP THE CREEK PUB & GRILL

18 Simmons Road | www.upthecreekpubandgrill.com

Where casual waterfront dining is yours to enjoy. Their deck overlooks the water, Lowcountry marshes and the daily parade of boats. Relaxed bar with a waterfront deck offering burgers and casual seafood dishes, plus live music.

PALMETTO BAY MARINA:

BLACK MARLIN

86 Helmsman Way | www.blackmarlinhhi.com

Lively waterfront joint serving fresh seafood in a relaxed setting with ample outdoor seating. Taste of the Keys on Hilton Head Island. Opened in 2006, it offers the island’s best selection of fresh seafood, delicious hand-cut steaks and is home of the hurricane bar. Dine inside or outside on the expansive covered patio.

CAROLINA CRAB COMPANY

86 Helmsman Way | www.carolinacrabco.com

The home of The Carolina Crab Cake. Located in Palmetto Bay Marina offering excellent seafood in one of the original fishing marinas of Hilton Head. A cozy and intimate restaurant bringing you great food at an affordable price. The menu offers an array of seafood, from light to healthy to Southern fried.

PALMETTO BAY SUNRISE CAFÉ

86 Helmsman Way | www.palmettobaysunrisecafe.com

Local favorite for 18 years. A casual café, open for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Breakfast served all day with favorites like biscuits n’ gravy and its popular quiche. Customers rave about our stuffed French toast, crab cake Eggs Benedict and our breakfast burrito with homemade salsa. Full bar and regularly changing menu.

SHELTER COVE MARINA:

BUCCI MURRAY’S PUB

13 Harbourside Lane | www.buccishhi.com

Blending the best of gorgeous Hilton Head with authentic Irish and Italian traditions for a pub experience designed to be joyful and memorable. Dining inside or outside on the patio.

ELA’S ON THE WATER

1 Shelter Cove Lane | www.elasgrille.com

Southern-influenced seafood and steaks in an upscale bistro accented with local art and harbor views. Award-winning waterfront restaurant featuring exceptional water views, fresh catch seafood, prime cut steaks and a sophisticated atmosphere.

HILTON HEAD SOCIAL BAKERY

17 Harbourside Lane | www.hiltonheadsocialbakery.com

Low-key, counter-serve outpost for authentic French baked goods, breads and sweets plus coffee drinks. A wonderful selection of savory pasties including brioche, warm flaky croissants, cookies and bread. They make all-natural, baked items daily from scratch. Features an open-style coffee selection offering fair-trade organic coffee and tea as well as specialty coffee drinks.

OTHER SISTER’S WINE BAR

13 Harbourside Lane | www.toswinebar.com

Cheers to being the other sister. Sits on the waterfront tucked in Shelter Cove Harbour. Choose from a variety of selected local and imported wines. Daily tastings, wine by the glass, as well as gourmet meat and cheese plates, tapas, salads, sandwiches and housemade desserts and more.

SAN MIGUELS

9 Harbourside Lane | www.sanmiguels.com

Mexican on the marina. Serving fresh, authentic Mexican food to their islanders and visitors since 1977. Eat in or dine out by the water and enjoy live music on the deck. Winner of the best burrito, best margarita and best Mexican restaurant. Waterfront views of Shelter Cove Harbour.

SCOTT’S FISH MARKET

17 Harbourside Lane | www.scottsfishmarket.com

Located directly on the waterfront of Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, Scott’s Fish Market Restaurant & Bar has served the freshest seafood, hand-cut steaks, homemade pastas, creative salads, sandwiches and tantalizing desserts for 32 years. Indoor and outdoor seating. Seafood and grill items with island spice served in a marina-side spot with a sprawling outdoor deck.

HARBOUR TOWN:

CQ’S RESTAURANT

140 Lighthouse Rd | www.cqsrestaurant.com

Upscale seafood-focused American cooking with regional ingredients served in a charming house. CQ’s and Old Fort Pub now open with full service in our dining rooms, al fresco and curbside pickup. Reservations recommended on OpenTable.

THE CRAZY CRAB- HARBOUR TOWN

149 Lighthouse Rd | www.thecrazycrab.com

Whether you’re there for a tour, to visit the lighthouse, see the boats, or listen to music, the Crazy Crab is there to serve you fabulous seafood and cocktails.

HARBOURSIDE

147 Lighthouse Rd | www.seapines.com

Set near Hilton Head Island’s famed Liberty Oak overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht basin, this outdoor eatery serves up steamer favorites like snow crab legs and peel-and-eat shrimp, burgers and hotdogs and more than 30 different chilled beers, frozen libations and signature cocktails. Harbourside is the perfect place to grab a bite with the kids.

QUARTERDECK

160 Lighthouse Road | www.quarterdeckhhi.com

Waterfront dining in the heart of Harbour Town Waterfront dining located next to the Sea Pines Resort’s iconic Harbour Town lighthouse and overlooking Calibogue Sound. Quarterdeck offers breathtaking sunsets, an enticing menu and views of the famous 18th hole at Harbour Town golf links.

BLUFFTON'S

CALHOUN ST. DOCK:

These restaurants are just a short stroll from the dock.

AGAVE SIDEBAR

13 State of Mind St | www.agavebluffton.com

A unique dining and drink experience in Old Town Bluffton Promenade. Laid-back southwest Tex-Mex patron margarita and taco bar. Specializes in authentic tacos and smooth margaritas. Visitors can sit on a patio running around this color-splashed restaurant for typical Mexican fare.

THE BLUFFTON ROOM

15 Promenade St | www.theblufftonroom.com

The Bluffton Room serves classic American cuisine prepared with the finest ingredients in an intimate and vibrant atmosphere. “Makes you feel like you’ve snagged an invite to the liveliest dinner party in town.” -Garden & Gun magazine. (Not suitable for children under 13 years old).

CALHOUN STREET TAVERN

9 Promenade St | www.calhounstreettavern.com

A proper Southern tavern. A comfortable room where fine spirits are consumed, laughs are had and stories are told. A public house for travelers and locals alike. Cold beer, classic cocktails and familiar faces are just the start of it. A timeless neighborhood watering hold just a couple blocks from the bluff. Paired with a chef driven menu of southern plates, thoughtful service and comforting Lowcountry classic food.

OLD TOWN DISPENSARY

15 Captains Cove | www.otdbluffton.com

Lively tavern with eclectic pub fares and live music; plus an outdoor seating area with fire pits.

THE PEARL KITCHEN & BAR

55 Calhoun Street | www.thepearl.com

Located in Old Town Bluffton, The Pearl Kitchen and Bar brings a bright, fresh take on the dining experience. The Pearl Kitchen & Bar will please your palate with the freshest of ingredients prepared in a manner that will keep you coming back for more.

BEAUFORT'S MAIN STREET LANDING DOCK:

DOCKSIDE

71 Sea Island Pkwy | www.docksidebeaufort.com

Casual waterfront dining in Beaufort. Lady’s Island Dockside is located on Factory Creek, which provides great views of the Woods Bridge and Downtown and spectacular sunsets.

Q ON BAY

822 Bay St | wwww.qonbay.com

Q is a local favorite, known for gut-busting creative barbeque, ice-cold brewed beers and friendly staff with hospitable Southern charm. Local ingredients, gluten free, high quality and house cocktails. Place an order on chownow.com. Sliders, sandwiches, Southern BBQ, beer and wine served in a classic space with river views. Dine-in, delivery, takeout. Quick walk from the boat dock.