RESTAURANT NEWS September 2020

CHEZ GEORGES OPENS ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND A French Bistro opened on the south of Hilton Head in July. Chez Georges Bistro & Bar offers staples such as steak frites and moules mariniere with locally sourced ingredients. Chez Georges is owned by George Casalicchi.

MEXICAN RESTAURANT DEBUTS ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Blue Laguna Grill and Cantina on Hilton Head Island opened this summer for lunch and dinner. The restaurant located at the former Tequila Sunrise building in the South Island Square Shopping Center.

GOV. MCMASTER REQUIRES FACE MASKS IN RESTAURANTS

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order in August requiring anyone inside a restaurant to wear a face mask or covering. Previously, restaurants were recommended to follow the guidelines. The order prohibits standing or congregating in bar areas of restaurants. Dine-in services at restaurants is limited to 50% occupancy.

REPEAL 33 OPENS IN SAVANNAH

Repeal 33, a new restaurant concept from the team behind Prohibition, opened in early August. The restaurant on MLK Boulevard will have local seafood dishes and ingredients, and house-made charcuteries, and charred wings. The interior features dedicated private dining spaces that welcome small groups while allowing appropriate spacing.