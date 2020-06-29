Lucky Rooster Hosts Heritage Watch Parties For Charity

Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar welcomed guest chefs and pitmasters for watch parties during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. Charles Russo (Russo’s Fresh Seafood); chef David Carrier (Certified Burgers and Beverage, Ga.); pitmaster Robert Owens (Grand Champion BBQ, Atlanta); and brunch guest chef BJ Dennis (Charleston) were invited to help celebrating the culinary culture of the Lowcountry. Proceeds helped benefit the Literacy Center of Hilton Head Island. “So many of our local charities have been impacted this year and we hope we can help make a difference,” said chef and Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar and Lucky Rooster Market Street owner Clayton Rollison.