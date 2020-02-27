The Cottage Café, Juice Hive Win Good Food Awards

The Cottage Café, Bakery and Tea Room and The Juice Hive won four Good Food Awards from The Good Food Foundation. The Cottage won for its All Hail Caesar and Pickled West Indian Gherkin. The Juice Hive won for its Watermelon Rind Kimchi and Shiso, Sweet Potato and Asian Sour Leaf Kimchi. Good Food Awards honor food that is delicious, respectful of the environment and connected to communities and cultural traditions.