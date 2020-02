Gr8 Bites, a new breakfast-all-day deli, has opened in Main Street Village on Hilton Head Island in the former Munchies location. The menu features paninis, soup, salads, sandwiches and daily specials. The restaurant also offers freshly baked pie, cookies, muffins and scones. Gr8 Bites also has an ice cream parlor and is available for delivery through DoorDash. The restaurant is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.