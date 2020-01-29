Fallen Oak Lager Now Available

Falling Oak Lager, the latest offering from Southern Barrel Brewing, is now available in multiple Sea Pines locations. This dry-hopped lager is named after a tenacious Southern Live Oak that blew over more than 170 years ago on what is now the property of The Sea Pines Resort. The lager is available in the pro shops at Harbour Town Clubhouse and Planation Golf Club, and also on draft at all restaurants in The Sea Pines Resort.