Baja-style tacos have arrived in Lowcountry: Sean Fatzinger opened the state’s first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchise in Hardeeville in October. It’s the first 24-hour restaurant in the chain; the taco shop is located at exit 8 on Interstate 95. Fatzinger is originally from Texas, where the brand was created, and currently is the director of food service operations at Enmarket Convenience Stores.