For example, the restaurant is kicking off the fall season with a crab boil and live music on the deck — a lively celebration of cooler weather and a perfect fit for The Salty Dog’s laid-back, casual atmosphere. Lowcountry boils, chili and wing cook offs and live music evenings also are planned, as is a craft beer and burger festival, where guests can enjoy favorite brews from River Dog Brewing Co. and a seasonal draft.

When summer ends, the good times keep going at The Salty Dog Cafe on South Sea Pines Drive on Hilton Head Island.

As temperatures continue to drop, The Salty Dog will break out its new grills for oyster roasts, serving up the briny treat in tin buckets by the half or full dozen, accompanied by specialty drinks, cold beer and live music by local performers.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with The Salty Dog at a free Lowcountry boil from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 – the restaurant’s way of giving back to the community and a thank you for the support throughout the year.

But the pre-Thanksgiving party isn’t the only way The Salty dog gives back to others. Recently, the restaurant donated all the proceeds from its daily cruises to help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Employees also donated their tips, helping to raise $30,000 for The Bahamas Red Cross.

Capt. Phil Smith pilots the 63-foot double-deck catamaran on its daily outings, which include happy hour cruises and monthly full-moon cruises featuring glow necklaces and Moon Pie snacks, as well as live music. With each trip, he said, his main goal is to ensure his 70 passengers enjoy the ride.

“We aren’t a narrated tour. We’re a music tour,” he said. “We let everybody relax and enjoy the sunset and the beauty of the waterways around Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands.”

Throughout October, The Salty Dog cruises will feature live entertainment on Thursdays and Saturdays and jazz on Sundays. There is a full bar serving up drinks and a galley dishing up items like crab cakes, quesadillas, steamed shrimp, vegetables and cheese plates. Charters are also available, and alumni groups, neighborhood organizations and wedding parties have bought out the entire boat to create a private cruise for guests.

If you are looking for a laid-back, easy vibe, you’ll find it at The Salty Dog, whether by land or sea. And if you can’t make it to South Beach for the festivities, watch the fun streamed live at www.saltydog.com.