Sproutz of the LowCountry is a new Hilton Head Island-based business that cultivates and sells microgreens, popular for their delicate textures, distinctive flavors and health benefits. In general, microgreens also offer more nutrients than their mature counterparts. Sproutz co-owners Neal Bitner and Eddie Borzacchini sell at the Bluffton and Port Royal farmers markets, and are working on providing microgreens to local restaurants.
Sproutz of the Lowcountry now at Farmers Markets
