Sproutz of the Lowcountry now at Farmers Markets

Sproutz of the LowCountry is a new Hilton Head Island-based business that cultivates and sells microgreens, popular for their delicate textures, distinctive flavors and health benefits. In general, microgreens also offer more nutrients than their mature counterparts. Sproutz co-owners Neal Bitner and Eddie Borzacchini sell at the Bluffton and Port Royal farmers markets, and are working on providing microgreens to local restaurants.