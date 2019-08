Nonna Lucia, owned by Julio and Michelle Licona, has re-opened at 5 Godfrey Place near the traffic circle of S.C. 46 and Bluffton Parkway. Nonna Lucia is the winner of several locals’ choice awards including Best All Around Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, and Best Italian Restaurant. To make reservations call 843-707-4281 or go to www.blufftonnonnalucia.com.