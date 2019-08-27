Hudson’s enlarges dock

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks has opened a newly extended dock on Hilton Head Island’s Skull Creek. A total of 225 feet is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and docking is free for patrons of the restaurant. The remaining 75 feet serve as a port for charter vessels, Awesome Adventure charters, Bulldog fishing charters and Catmandoo fishing charters. Hudson’s is open for lunch from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.