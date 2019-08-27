The 5 spot now open in Savannah

Gaslight Group, a collection of Savannah-based restaurants and bars, has recently opened The 5 Spot restaurant in Downtown Savannah. The 5 Spot on Broughton will be Gaslight’s second location for the casual neighborhood kitchen and bar brand. The original 5 Spot is located in Savannah’s Habersham Village. The menu will feature favorites like Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap, Fried Pickles, Meatloaf, Shrimp and Grits, and more.