Java Burrito — a restaurant known for its burrito bar, coffee selections and local ingredients — is planning to open a second location in Bluffton, according to a Town of Bluffton Review Committee meeting agenda. The new restaurant would be located at 1260 May River Road if approved. Owners have applied for the construction of a 4,400-square-foot building on approximately 0.4 acres of land, according to the committee’s agenda. Owner Frederika Fekete has said she hopes to open the new location sometime next year.
Java Burrito to add a Bluffton location
