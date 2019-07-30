Java Burrito to add a Bluffton location

Java Burrito — a restaurant known for its burrito bar, coffee selections and local ingredients — is planning to open a second location in Bluffton, according to a Town of Bluffton Review Committee meeting agenda. The new restaurant would be located at 1260 May River Road if approved. Owners have applied for the construction of a 4,400-square-foot building on approximately 0.4 acres of land, according to the committee’s agenda. Owner Frederika Fekete has said she hopes to open the new location sometime next year.