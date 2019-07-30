The Omelette Café now open

The Omelette Cafe has opened along Buckwalter Parkway at 8210 Pinellas Drive in Bluffton. The restaurant already has locations in Pooler, Richmond Hill, Rincon, Savannah and Hinesville, according to its website. The eatery is known for its extensive breakfast and lunch menus that include a selection of omelets, burgers, sandwiches and more. The restaurant, open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., uses locally grown ingredients with minimally processed foods, according to its website.