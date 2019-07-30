Bad Biscuit is new Southern eatery

Bad Biscuit — a restaurant “dedicated to biscuits” — is now open. Owner Dave Peck also owns Lowcountry Backyard, a well-known Southern-style restaurant on Hilton Head’s south end that has been featured on the Travel Channel and in USA Today. Bad Biscuit is a fast-casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating where customers order from a counter. It’s open for breakfast and lunch, serving Southern comfort food with a creative twist.