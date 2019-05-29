New food truck on HHI

Papa Wheelie’s Smoked Eats and Meats is the newest food trailer on Hilton Head Island. It’s parked at 144 Arrow Road, across from Espy Lumber and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday —cash only. Owners Bryan Bobinchuck and Tim Moore named the food trailer Papa Wheelie’s because Moore, an avid bike rider and stuntman, often heard kids shout “Hey! Pop a wheelie!” as he rode by. The food trailer serves barbecue sliders, hot dogs, wraps and nachos.