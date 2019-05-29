Lucky Rooster Market Street to open

Lucky Rooster Market Street in Coligny Plaza will serve a globally influenced menu including Lowcountry rice bowls, catfish Po’ Boy sandwiches, lamb roti rolls and shabazi chicken flatbread. Chef Clayton Rollison, a Hilton Head native and owner of Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar, said he wanted to open a second restaurant to offer “elevated food in a quick service setting.” The new restaurant will feature two bars with craft cocktails, beer and frozen drink offerings. A children’s menu will be offered. The new location at 1 North Forest Beach Drive is expected to open in June.