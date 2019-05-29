New Italian restaurant coming to Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island is set to welcome a new Italian restaurant in June. Nunzio Patruno, a noted chef from New Jersey, is renovating 18 New Orleans Road, the former site of Reebok Crossfit. Menu items will include fresh seafood and homemade pasta. Patruno has added a roughly 1,3000-square-foot kitchen and several new windows, a large bar area and two outdoor seating areas. Patruno formerly owned Nunzio Ristorante Rustico restaurant in New Jersey.