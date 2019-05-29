Lowcountry restaurants earn Eat It honors

Jesse Blanco, host of the popular TV show “Eat It and Like It,” presents the Eat It and Like It Foodie Awards annually for the best food in the South Carolina Lowcountry and Savannah region. A panel of four judges chose the following winners from Hilton Head Island and Bluffton: Dolce Vita Ristorante, Hilton Head Social Bakery, SERG Group, R Bar, Hilton Head Ice Cream, Earle of Sandwich Pub, Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar, FARM Bluffton, Taqueria del Sabor, Old Bull Tavern, Pour Richard’s, Local Pie, Corner Perk, Skull Creek Dockside, Skull Creek Boathouse and The Bluffton Room.