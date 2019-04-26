Seafood market to open in Bluffton

A wholesale seafood market is coming to Red Cedar Street in Bluffton this summer, when the Russo family of Savannah will open of a 4,050-square-foot production facility and wholesale market called Russo’s Fresh Seafood.

The company currently provides fish for local restaurants including Barnacle Bill’s Fresh Seafood, Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte, Coast Oceanfront Dining, ELA’s On the Water, The Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar, Poseidon Coastal Cuisine, Skull Creek Boathouse, Red Fish Restaurant and WiseGuys.