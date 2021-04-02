Unwind with Wine

As we continue to forge through the pandemic, and vaccinations become more prevalent, we all can focus on celebrating (with people again) those once “normal” highly anticipated occasions. One of those occasions that falls in April is Easter, but even more important for those of us in the Lowcountry? The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

In 1969, the first year of the Heritage, many had doubts it would become a success. Hilton Head was a little-known island and the course was foreign to all the big names in golf. Fast forward 50 years and the Heritage has been won by some wildly successful golfers including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Matt Kuchar, and Boo Weekley. It has become a tournament that attracts people from all over the world for our island’s amazing hospitality, big parties, bigger yachts, and fun.

WILLIAMS SELYEM ESTATE PINOT NOIR 2012 1.5L: After aging for nine years in our cellar, this wine offers a complex array of aromas and flavors. Red cherry and cinnamon surge from the glass with additional notes of cardamom and fennel that transition into ripe juicy red fruit on the palate and finish with fine cocoa powder-like tannins.

CONTINUUM PROPRIETARY RED 2016 1.5L: Delicacy on the nose with citrus blossom and rose petal aromas. The wine builds in power and presence on the palate with cassis, dark fruits, bergamot, dried wild herb, and notes of cigar box and leather.

DARIOUSH DARIUS II CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2015 1.5L: Layered aromas of blackberry liqueur, incense, and licorice introduce depth and intensity on the palate, abundant black fruits, black currants and plum mingle notes of Darjeeling tea, five-spice, dried orange peel and finely ground espresso. A flourish of soft, seamlessly integrated tannins adds texture; Darius II has a long finish with persistent cedar, tobacco, and sweet oak.

RUINART BLANC DE BLANC NV 3L: An intense nose with notes of fresh ripe citrus, white flowers and white peach. Roundness on the palate supporting the fruit on the nose with minerality on the long refreshing finish.

SHAFER HILLSIDE SELECT 2009 3L: Wine explodes from the glass with this a nose of crème de cassis, Black Forest cake, baked plums and boysenberries plus hints of licorice, mocha, cedar chest and pencil lead with a waft of garrigue. Full-bodied, the palate is a concentrated, full-on behemoth, possessing fantastic balance and expressiveness, finishing with epic length and a fantastically velvety texture.

VEUVE CLICQUOT YELLOW LABEL NV 15L: An old classic, but in a big, big bottle.