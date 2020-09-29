RESTAURANT NEWS October 2020

Hearthwood Hull Bakery is a new home-based bakery on Hilton Head owned by Katie DeVries. Cookies, cupcakes, breads, and custom cakes are available for pickup and contactless delivery. DeVries is a 2019 Johnson & Wales University graduate.

NEW BAKERY DELIVERS RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR

CRAFT BEER AND WINE PUB COMING TO BLUFFTON

Craft Kitchen, a craft beer and wine gastropub located in the Old Town Bluffton Historic District is expected to open in October. It will feature ales, lagers, and wine from craft breweries and wineries around the world, and many local favorites. The lunch and dinner menu includes bar snacks, small plates, sandwiches, entrees, and mini sweet treats made in-house using seasonal and local ingredients.

DISTILLERY OPENS IN BEAUFORT

RLB Distillery opened on Boundary Street in Beaufort in August. The 1,200-square-foot facility also includes for sale T-shirts, stickers and glasses. The distillery features vodka, moonshine and bourbon.

OAK 36 Bar opens in Savannah

A new midtown restaurant opened recently in Savannah. OAK 36 Bar + Kitchen serves American classics and plant-forward dishes with a mix of local and regionally sourced craft beer, craft cocktails, wine, and spirits.

MEDITERRANEAN GRILL SET TO OPEN ON HILTON HEAD

Casablanca Mediterranean Grill plans to open on Hilton Head Island at the end of October. The menu includes wraps, lamb and beef gyros and falafel and chicken kebab. Chef Hicham Elmadi has 24 years of experience in the industry.