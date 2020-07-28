Summer Drinks

COOL DOWN WITH THESE REFRESHING COCKTAILS

La Rosa

A spritz of Svedka Rose Vodka and Prosecco served with fresh strawberries.

18 New Orleans Rd

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

www.nunziohhi.com

Strawberry Mint Mojito Strawberry Mint Mojito

A classic mojito featuring a strawberry twist with Bacardi light rum.

5 Lagoon Rd.

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

www.rockfishhhi.com

Lavender Lush Lavender Lush

Excite your senses with alluring aromas of subtle lavender and vanilla notes.

9 Palmetto Bay Rd.

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

www.rollerswineandspirits.com

Calibogue Sunset Calibogue Sunset

Toasted coconut rum from Hilton Head Distillery with pineapple or orange juice and a splash of grenadine.

232 S Sea Pines Dr.

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

www.saltydog.com