Summer Drinks

COOL DOWN WITH THESE REFRESHING COCKTAILS
La Rosa
A spritz of Svedka Rose Vodka and Prosecco served with fresh strawberries.
18 New Orleans Rd
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
www.nunziohhi.com
Strawberry Mint Mojito
A classic mojito featuring a strawberry twist with Bacardi light rum.
5 Lagoon Rd.
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
www.rockfishhhi.com
Lavender Lush
Excite your senses with alluring aromas of subtle lavender and vanilla notes.
9 Palmetto Bay Rd.
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
www.rollerswineandspirits.com
Calibogue Sunset
Toasted coconut rum from Hilton Head Distillery with pineapple or orange juice and a splash of grenadine.
232 S Sea Pines Dr.
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
www.saltydog.com