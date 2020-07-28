Calhoun Street Tavern is nestled in the Promenade of Old Town Bluffton and has a lot to offer if you want your taste buds to experience some real Southern fare just a few blocks from the bluff. It offers the town a timeless neighborhood watering hole paired with a chef-driven menu of southern plates, thoughtful service and comforting Lowcountry classic food.

The vibe is welcoming, with rustic accents and low light that invites you to enjoy a comfortable and relaxed experience.

Craft beers and modern cocktails are great at the bar inside or outside. The flat-iron steak and stuffed flounder are the most popular entrées and the kitchen serves prime rib Thursdays through Saturdays, which are slow cooked for a day.

The atmosphere inside is intimate and inviting with an open-kitchen format where you watch your food being cooked to perfection.

If dessert is what you crave, try the “milk and cookies” or a cobbler served with ice cream and salted caramel. The outdoor “Clover Club” is also a nice little brick area featuring a full bar where the music never stops.

If you are a local or just stopping through Bluffton, you will feel at home in the cozy confines of Calhoun Street Tavern. Bring your friends.

Dogs welcome. Live music on select weekdays and all weekend nights. Bar hours: Until last call Monday- Thursday; until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Kitchen hours: Monday 4-9 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Promenade Suite 1201, Bluffton, 843-757-4334. www.Calhounstreettavern.com.