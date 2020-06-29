Summer Salad

As the temperatures rise, a crisp, cool salad is the perfect summer meal. Leave the iceberg and cucumbers and step up your salad game by thinking slightly outside the box. Seasonal favorites like watermelon, zucchini and herbs can turn your ho-hum salad into a work of art, both for your eyes and your tastebuds. While many may not think of watermelon as a salad ingredient, it pairs well with so many ingredients and delivers a refreshing bite.
Alexander's Restaurant in Palmetto Dunes delivers on this idea with their Summer Greens Salad. Featuring compressed watermelon, heirloom tomato, crispy boiled peanuts, shaved zucchini, and sweet basil topped with pickle ranch, this salad incorporates the best summer ingredients into a memorable starter course.
PHOTOS SUPPLIED BY ALEXANDER'S RESTAURANT