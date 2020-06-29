Summer Salad

As the temperatures rise, a crisp, cool salad is the perfect summer meal. Leave the iceberg and cucumbers and step up your salad game by thinking slightly outside the box. Seasonal favorites like watermelon, zucchini and herbs can turn your ho-hum salad into a work of art, both for your eyes and your tastebuds. While many may not think of watermelon as a salad ingredient, it pairs well with so many ingredients and delivers a refreshing bite.