Garden Salad

Whether the ingredients come from your own garden, the local farmers market or the grocery store, this salad is easy to put together and complements almost any meal. The ingredients for this delicious salad came from Anuska Frey's hope garden.

You don't need a lot of space to have a garden. These garden boxes have everything you need for a summer salad.

Gather fresh arugula and tomatoes. Wash and dry both. Slice tomatoes into wedges. Add tomatoes to the arugula. Toss together (add additonal vegetables if desired.)

Top with vinagrette or your favorite dressing to complete.

Enjoy!