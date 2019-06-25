Subscribe

Fun Facts About Ice Cream

— Before milk-based ice creams were introduced in the 10th century, this summer treat was indeed made from ice.

 

— Industrial production of ice cream begun in 1851 in Boston.

 — It wasn’t until World War II, when U.S. troops brought American-made ice cream overseas, that ice cream was accepted by the rest of the world as a perfect summertime treat

— The largest worldwide consumption of ice cream is in the United States. There, the average person consumes 48 pints of ice cream per year.

— 90 percent of American households eat ice cream.

— The most popular flavor of ice cream is vanilla, followed by chocolate, strawberry, and cookies and cream.

— Ice cream cones
 were first served at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, when large demand forced ice cream vendor to partner with a nearby waffle vendor.

— One dairy cow can produce enough milk for 9,000 gallons of ice cream.

— Sunday is the most profitable day for ice cream sellers.

— Marco Polo introduced ice cream to continental Europe in the late 13th century when he returned to Italy after exploring China.

icecream2— The United States produces the most ice cream in the world.

— Historians say that Alexander the Great, who lived from 356 to 323 BC, loved to eat snow flavored with nectar and honey.

— Hawaii is a home to an “ice cream bean” — a fruit that tastes like vanilla ice cream.

— Market analysts say that ice cream sales often increase during times of recession or war.

— California is the largest producer of ice cream in the United States. During 2003, the state produced 121 million gallons of the frozen treat.

— It takes 12 gallons of milk to create one gallon of ice cream.

— The U.S. ice cream industry is worth $21 billion.

— Ice cream’s “brain freeze” effect is triggered when cold ice cream touches the roof of your mouth, which causes blood vessels in the head to dilate.

— There are 273 calories in one cup of vanilla ice cream.

Source: icecreamhistory.net.