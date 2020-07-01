Our Favorite Restaurants

Open to the public. Sporting events shown on dual 125” high-definition screens and 18 other TV’s. Try the “Island’s Best Wings,” craft burgers and brews, prime rib.

CRAZY CRAB JARVIS CREEK

Hwy. 278 | 843.681.5021 | www.thecrazycrab.com

A Hilton Head tradition for over 30 years, enjoy genuine service and fresh seafood. Menu feature crab clusters, local oysters, seafood “your way,” fresh local shrimp.

GATOR’Z PIZZA

40 Folly Field Road | 843.842.0043

Be sure to stop by Gator’z Pizza and order the “Bigly” MEGA Pizza. It’s 400 square inches of pizza perfection! These delicious pizzas are available for both dine in and take out.

HEALTHY HABIT

33 Office Park Road | 843.686.5600 | www.healthyhabithhi.com

A quick service style restaurant with a focus on chopped salads and other plant based items utilizing the freshest ingredients possible with hand crafted dressings.

IL CARPACCIO

200A Museum St. (Across from Walmart) | 843.342.9949

Authentic Italian cuisine, ranging from cuisine of Northern Italy to crispy, thin-crust, Italian-style pizza. Casual restaurant, with a genuine brick pizza oven (imported from Italy).

OLD FORT PUB

65 Skull Creek Drive | 843.681.2386 | www.OldFortPub.com

Enjoy beautiful views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The only AAA Four Diamond Restaurant on Hilton Head. (Won 11 times!) Reservations Recommended.

REILLEY’S NORTH END PUB

95 Mathews Dr. | 843.681.4153 | www.reilleysnorth.com

An island institution, Reilley’s has been serving up steaks, seafood, pasta & sandwiches for more than 35 years. Kids eat free Tuesdays with an adult entrée.

STREET MEET: THE AMERICAN TAVERN

Port Royal Plaza | 843.842.2570 | www.streetmeethhi.com

Street Meet specializes in homemade versions of regional American bar food. Best Wings, Fish & Chips, Homemade Soups, Salads, Vegetarian Menu, Seafood.

Hilton Head – Mid-Island

ALEXANDER’S RESTAURANT & WINE BAR

76 Queens Folly Rd. | 843.785.4999 | www.alexandersrestaurant.com

Menu uses seasonal ingredients with a strong emphasis on seafood while paying homage to Alexander’s original favorites. Dinner from 5–10pm daily.

BIG JIM’S BBQ, BURGERS & PIZZA

7 Trent Jones Ln. | 855.878.1966 | www.palmettodunes.com/big-jims

Big Jim’s offers signature Southern dishes, gourmet burgers, pizzas, soups, salads, seafood, steaks and ribs. Open daily for breakfast, lunch & dinner.

ELA’S BLU WATER GRILLE

1 Shelter Cove Ln. | 843.785.3030 | www.elasgrille.com

Fresh catch seafood and prime cut steaks of the highest quality compliment the extensive boutique wine selection. Overlooking Shelter Cove marina and Broad Creek.

FISHCAMP ON BROAD CREEK

11 Simmons Road | 843.842.2267 | www.fishcamphhi.com

Fishcamp’s menu consists of seafood and American cuisine, including steak and lobster. They have an outdoor bar and open patio. Family friendly.

THE FRENCH BAKERY & COURTYARD CAFÉ

28 Shelter Cove Ln. | 843.342.5420 | www.frenchbakeryhiltonhead.com

Breakfast or lunch inside or outdoors in this bakery/café. Enjoy crepes, breads, baguette & panini sandwiches, salads, soups, quiches & pastries. Traditional French recipes.

ISLAND BAGEL & DELI

S. Island Square | 843.686.3353 | www.islandbagelanddeli.com

The island's only New York style boiled bagels made daily. Choose from 16 flavors of bagels, 12 home-made cream cheeses. For lunch: specialty hoagies, classic sandwiches & salads.

JAMAICA JOE’Z BEACH BAR

40 Folly Field Rd. (Mid-island) 843.842.0043 | www.hhibeachandtennis.com

Open 7 days. Steps from the beach and a great place to kick back, snack on some pork nachos or a burger, and cool off with a frozen cocktail,cold beer or a soft drink.

JANE BISTRO & BAR

28 Shelter Cove Lane | 843.686.5696 | www.janehhi.com

Classic bistro fare with Lowcountry influences. Favorites include jumbo lump crab cakes, pecan cranberry chicken salad, crispy flounder and petit filet mignon. Open daily.

OLD OYSTER FACTORY

101 Marshland Rd. | 843.681.6040 | www.OldOysterFactory.com

Panoramic marsh and water views. Specializes in fresh seafood and some of the best steaks on Hilton Head. Featured in The Wall Street Journal's “Off the Beaten Track.”

SAN MIGUEL’S

9 Harbourside Ln. | 843.842.4555 | www.sanmiguels.com

Located directly on the harbour at Shelter Cove and provides good food and fun. Extensive California/Mexican menu. Lunch and dinner served daily.

SANTA FE CAFE

807 William Hilton Pkwy843.785.3838 | www.santafecafeofhiltonhead.com

Casually elegant dining that captures the spirit of New Mexico. Signature items include Parmesan Chipotle Grouper, 24-oz bone-in ribeye steak, fajitas, & Painted Desert Soup.

SEA GRASS GRILLE

807 William Hilton Pkwy | 843.785.9990 | www.seagrassgrille.com

American and Lowcountry Continental cuisine. Chef Chad brings 38 years of hands-on culinary expertise. More than 50 wines by the glass. Winner of Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence.

UP THE CREEK PUB & GRILL

18 Simmons Rd. | 843.681.3625 | www.upthecreekpubandgrill.com

Located on Broad Creek with great marina and water views. Known for smoked wings, hush puppies, buffalo chicken dip, beer selection and the best burgers. Dogs welcome.