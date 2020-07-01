Our Favorite Restaurants

Brought to you by Monthly, Fork & Fun and Vacation Guide.
Hilton Head – North End
COCONUTZ SPORTZ BAR
40 Folly Field Road | 843.842.0043
Open to the public. Sporting events shown on dual 125” high-definition screens and 18 other TV’s. Try the “Island’s Best Wings,” craft burgers and brews, prime rib.
CRAZY CRAB JARVIS CREEK
Hwy. 278 | 843.681.5021 | www.thecrazycrab.com
A Hilton Head tradition for over 30 years, enjoy genuine service and fresh seafood. Menu feature crab clusters, local oysters, seafood “your way,” fresh local shrimp.
GATOR’Z PIZZA
40 Folly Field Road | 843.842.0043
Be sure to stop by Gator’z Pizza and order the “Bigly” MEGA Pizza. It’s 400 square inches of pizza perfection! These delicious pizzas are available for both dine in and take out.
HEALTHY HABIT
33 Office Park Road | 843.686.5600 | www.healthyhabithhi.com
A quick service style restaurant with a focus on chopped salads and other plant based items utilizing the freshest ingredients possible with hand crafted dressings.
IL CARPACCIO
200A Museum St. (Across from Walmart) | 843.342.9949
Authentic Italian cuisine, ranging from cuisine of Northern Italy to crispy, thin-crust, Italian-style pizza. Casual restaurant, with a genuine brick pizza oven (imported from Italy).
OLD FORT PUB
65 Skull Creek Drive | 843.681.2386 | www.OldFortPub.com
Enjoy beautiful views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The only AAA Four Diamond Restaurant on Hilton Head. (Won 11 times!) Reservations Recommended.
REILLEY’S NORTH END PUB
95 Mathews Dr. | 843.681.4153 | www.reilleysnorth.com
An island institution, Reilley’s has been serving up steaks, seafood, pasta & sandwiches for more than 35 years. Kids eat free Tuesdays with an adult entrée.
STREET MEET: THE AMERICAN TAVERN
Port Royal Plaza | 843.842.2570 | www.streetmeethhi.com
Street Meet specializes in homemade versions of regional American bar food. Best Wings, Fish & Chips, Homemade Soups, Salads, Vegetarian Menu, Seafood.
Hilton Head – Mid-Island
ALEXANDER’S RESTAURANT & WINE BAR
76 Queens Folly Rd. | 843.785.4999 | www.alexandersrestaurant.com
Menu uses seasonal ingredients with a strong emphasis on seafood while paying homage to Alexander’s original favorites. Dinner from 5–10pm daily.
BIG JIM’S BBQ, BURGERS & PIZZA
7 Trent Jones Ln. | 855.878.1966 | www.palmettodunes.com/big-jims
Big Jim’s offers signature Southern dishes, gourmet burgers, pizzas, soups, salads, seafood, steaks and ribs. Open daily for breakfast, lunch & dinner.
ELA’S BLU WATER GRILLE
1 Shelter Cove Ln. | 843.785.3030 | www.elasgrille.com
Fresh catch seafood and prime cut steaks of the highest quality compliment the extensive boutique wine selection. Overlooking Shelter Cove marina and Broad Creek.
FISHCAMP ON BROAD CREEK
11 Simmons Road | 843.842.2267 | www.fishcamphhi.com
Fishcamp’s menu consists of seafood and American cuisine, including steak and lobster. They have an outdoor bar and open patio. Family friendly.
THE FRENCH BAKERY & COURTYARD CAFÉ
28 Shelter Cove Ln. | 843.342.5420 | www.frenchbakeryhiltonhead.com
Breakfast or lunch inside or outdoors in this bakery/café. Enjoy crepes, breads, baguette & panini sandwiches, salads, soups, quiches & pastries. Traditional French recipes.
ISLAND BAGEL & DELI
S. Island Square | 843.686.3353 | www.islandbagelanddeli.com
The island's only New York style boiled bagels made daily. Choose from 16 flavors of bagels, 12 home-made cream cheeses. For lunch: specialty hoagies, classic sandwiches & salads.
JAMAICA JOE’Z BEACH BAR
40 Folly Field Rd. (Mid-island) 843.842.0043 | www.hhibeachandtennis.com
Open 7 days. Steps from the beach and a great place to kick back, snack on some pork nachos or a burger, and cool off with a frozen cocktail,cold beer or a soft drink.
JANE BISTRO & BAR
28 Shelter Cove Lane | 843.686.5696 | www.janehhi.com
Classic bistro fare with Lowcountry influences. Favorites include jumbo lump crab cakes, pecan cranberry chicken salad, crispy flounder and petit filet mignon. Open daily.
OLD OYSTER FACTORY
101 Marshland Rd. | 843.681.6040 | www.OldOysterFactory.com
Panoramic marsh and water views. Specializes in fresh seafood and some of the best steaks on Hilton Head. Featured in The Wall Street Journal's “Off the Beaten Track.”
SAN MIGUEL’S
9 Harbourside Ln. | 843.842.4555 | www.sanmiguels.com
Located directly on the harbour at Shelter Cove and provides good food and fun. Extensive California/Mexican menu. Lunch and dinner served daily.
SANTA FE CAFE
807 William Hilton Pkwy843.785.3838 | www.santafecafeofhiltonhead.com
Casually elegant dining that captures the spirit of New Mexico. Signature items include Parmesan Chipotle Grouper, 24-oz bone-in ribeye steak, fajitas, & Painted Desert Soup.
SEA GRASS GRILLE
807 William Hilton Pkwy | 843.785.9990 | www.seagrassgrille.com
American and Lowcountry Continental cuisine. Chef Chad brings 38 years of hands-on culinary expertise. More than 50 wines by the glass. Winner of Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence.
UP THE CREEK PUB & GRILL
18 Simmons Rd. | 843.681.3625 | www.upthecreekpubandgrill.com
Located on Broad Creek with great marina and water views. Known for smoked wings, hush puppies, buffalo chicken dip, beer selection and the best burgers. Dogs welcome.